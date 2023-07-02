Suffering Is Required

July 2, 2023 | Tags: FREEMANS PERSPECTIVE

Most Jews know how to suffer. Most Christians don’t, although they once did. Bitcoiners and homeschoolers know how to suffer. “Vote harder” types seldom do. There’s no virtue in suffering itself, but suffering is required if you want to be more than mundane. If you can’t accept suffering, anyone with a pin and a threat … Continue reading "Suffering Is Required"

The post Suffering Is Required appeared first on Free-Man's Perspective.



Read More...