The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Tulsa Police Chief Utters Comments That Would Make Ben Franklin Roll Over In His Grave

July 2, 2023   |   Tags:
“Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.” -Ben Franklin Tulsa, Oklahoma Police Chief Wendall Franklin holds to the opposite opinion of Ben Franklin.  While Franklin gave warnings about a bloated tyrannical government that promises safety and security if people just give up their essential …


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x