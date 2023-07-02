Tulsa Police Chief Utters Comments That Would Make Ben Franklin Roll Over In His Grave

July 2, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

“Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.” -Ben Franklin Tulsa, Oklahoma Police Chief Wendall Franklin holds to the opposite opinion of Ben Franklin. While Franklin gave warnings about a bloated tyrannical government that promises safety and security if people just give up their essential …



Read More...