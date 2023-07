Watch: Trump Rally Crowd Shows Lindsey Graham How MAGA Really Feels About Him

July 2, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham might have felt like he was playing a leading role in an alternate reality version of Thomas Wolfe’s novel “You Can’t Go Home Again” when he […] The post Watch: Trump Rally Crowd Shows Lindsey Graham How MAGA Really Feels About Him appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...