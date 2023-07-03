. . . 5 Reasons the Biden-Harris Regime Tries to Scare Americans Away From Owning Precious Metals

“Do as we say, not as we do.”

This unfortunate axiom can be applied to far too many elements of modern American society. Corporate media spreads misinformation while lambasting those who they claim are spreading misinformation. Central banks tell us to keep our money in the markets while they buy up unprecedented amounts of gold and silver. And yes, our government tells us to trust banks and the stock market even as they accumulate as much gold as possible.

This has been the case to some extent for a long time, but it wasn’t until the last two years under the full force of the Biden-Harris regime that the absolute gaslighting against precious metals investors has hit ludicrous speed. Why are they so opposed to Americans owning physical precious metals? We can look to a combination of recent history and future prospects to understand why this is the case.

Here are five reasons why the regime is so adamantly opposed to Americans backing their retirement accounts with physical precious metals:

As Ron Paul Said, Gold Is a Defense Against Predictable Behavior of Governments

Looking back at former Congressman Ron Paul’s predictions can be telling. He famously said back in the 1980s that the FBI was coming after American citizens and we’re now learning how correct he was. As for precious metals, his explanation in 2010 about why government doesn’t want gold and silver to be owned by Americans is manifesting today:

It is fairly typical in the midst of economic crises like these for gold to come under attack from Keynesians economists and their amen corner in the media. The arguments against gold are usually straw men, based on a fundamental misunderstanding of the purpose of buying gold. Gold is not a typical investment. It is a defense against the predictable behavior of governments to debase a fiat currency under its absolute control. The people who run the printing presses have trouble shutting them off. In order to limit one’s exposure to this reckless behavior, it is wise to exchange unsound assets for sound ones. As the foundation of their power, their fiat currency, is rejected or avoided, government power is compromised. Fiat currencies trade the people’s freedom and security for the government’s freedom to squander the wealth of the nation on wasteful pet programs, wars, and corruption. This is why the freedom of the people is so intertwined with a sound monetary unit. This is also why the founders liked gold and silver, and supporters of big government hate them.

Capital Markets Need Your Money to Stay Afloat

The only thing the Biden-Harris regime and the Trump administration have in common when it comes to the economy is that they both wanted our money in the capital markets. For President Trump, it was a matter of maintaining strength and advancing the flourishing economy. For the current regime, it’s about bailing water from a sinking economic ship.

Economist Brian Ford broke down the importance to government of keeping money in capital markets:

When a gold investor puts money into gold, they are taking money out of the capital money. With less investment in the capital markets by “retail investors” there is a need for more Government investment or intervention. The easiest way for the Government to intervene is through the creation of more dollars. This strategy ultimately leads to inflationary pressures and the revelation of the failure of the Government’s policies. Consequently, the U.S. Government has nothing to gain by your investment in gold. Instead, through the increase in the price of gold due to increased demand (and increased lack of confidence in the governmental policies) and the drain of funding from the capital markets, the U.S. Government is not supportive of this wealth management approach.

A Future Alternate Economy

There may come a time in the future when Americans are forced to look at alternate ways to purchase or barter for goods and services. This is where holding physical precious metals can come in very handy.

With a precious metals-backed IRA, disbursements can be made in the form of the physical precious metals themselves. Rather than taking the fiat currency, a gold or silver disbursement gets sent directly and discreetly to the owner’s home.

They Can’t Freeze Your Safe or Depository Like They Can With Bank Accounts

The current ebb and flow of the banking crisis has depositors concerned that their money may not be safe. The old adage, “You can take that to the bank,” no longer has the same meaning.

It would be foolish to say that government could never seize physical precious metals in your home safe or stored in a depository, but it’s much more difficult to confiscate gold or silver than to flip a switch and turn off your bank account. As macro economics guru Hugh Hendry recently noted:

“Sometimes it’s kind of relevant to panic. I would recommend you panic… You’ve seen the biggest waterfall decline in M2 right now. M2 is deposits, not loans. That’s the deposits fleeing the system and going into money market funds. That could reach a crescendo where the Treasury and the Fed may have to come in and actually restrict your right as a U.S. citizen to pull money out of the U.S. banking sector.”

Precious Metals Could Back Central Bank Digital Currencies

The 800-lb gorillas in the economic arena are the central banks. Their push to drive us headlong into Central Bank Digital Currencies is happening simultaneously with their most tenacious appetite for gold in history.

Some believe the move to digital currencies will only work if they’re backed by precious metals. It would be a new version of the gold standard, and that jibes with their actions. But even if central banks are just buying up gold as as a hedge against economic turbulence, it behooves Americans to consider following suit.

As Nicholas Anthony recently opined:

The classical gold era featured lower mean inflation, smaller price level uncertainty, global network benefits, and fiscal discipline. These benefits are undeniable and enough to warrant a monetary authority’s attention. However, this is not to say it is the only thing worth their attention. The danger in leaving economic theory and entering practice is that there is an entire world full of complex dynamics to account for. Whether recent gold accumulation is merely a demonstration of political weight to leverage trade policy, a hedge against market turbulence, or a move toward a new gold standard is yet to be seen.

