Brickbat: Inmate Injury

July 3, 2023 | Tags: REASON

Warren, Michigan, police officer Matthew James Rodriguez has been charged with assault/assault and battery and public officer-willful neglect of duty, both misdemeanors. Rodriguez punched a man being booked into the jail, slammed the man's head against the floor, and shoved him into a cell. The assault was captured on video. Rodriguez was placed on leave and the department has begun the process to fire him.

The post Brickbat: Inmate Injury appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...