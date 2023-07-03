The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Makes History in Arkansas with State Supreme Court Appointment

July 3, 2023   |   Tags:

Cody Hiland was appointed to the Arkansas Supreme Court on Monday by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, heralding a conservative majority on the court. Arkansas, the last Southern state to turn […] The post Sarah Huckabee Sanders Makes History in Arkansas with State Supreme Court Appointment appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x