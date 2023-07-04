$1.776 Per Gallon At SHEETZ Only For Fourth Of July! (Video)

In a time where fuel prices are absolutely ridiculous, brought to you by a bloated government and corporate fascists, one store franchise is celebrating the Fourth of July by providing gasoline for a mere $1.776 per gallon! WTAJ has the story about Sheetz’s Independence Day celebration. ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz stores are looking to …



Read More...