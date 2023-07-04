Arizona AG Vows to Defy Supreme Court Decision on Religious Freedom
July 4, 2023 | Tags: Politics, SONS OF LIBERTYRepublicans who vow to defy court rulings are waging a war on democracy while Democrats who threaten to defy court rulings are being heroic. “Today, a woefully misguided majority of the United States Supreme Court has decided that businesses open to the public may, in certain circumstances, discriminate against LGBTQ+ Americans. While my office is still …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments