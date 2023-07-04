Declaring Independence From The Parasite Caste

Authored by Carey Carlisle via The Mises Institute,

July 4 is upon us, and many Americans are excited to celebrate their so-called independence.

Why?

How will this July 4 be any different from that of 2020?

Haven’t the past three years revealed that Americans not only take liberty for granted but readily reject it?

Is it not the least bit curious that some, if not most, of those who’ll be setting off fireworks also begged to be locked down and masked?

Yes, the frauds that are “public health” and “democracy” have been exposed over the past three years, but what’s changed?

Doubling down on idiocy seems just as politically profitable as exposing it, so perhaps the talking heads have no interest in solutions. Their acolytes, who’d rather be coddled than be free, likewise have no interest in solutions beyond believing whatever makes them feel comfortable.

How many more decades or centuries must pass before the following thoughts are understood:

“The average man does not want to be free. He simply wants to be safe.” —H.L. Mencken (1880–1956) “Humanity does not care for freedom. The mass of the people realize that they are not up to it: what they want is being fed, led, amused, and above everything, drilled.” —Joseph Schumpeter (1883–1950) “Persons who are afraid to take on independent responsibility that necessarily goes with liberty . . . want to be told what to do and when to do it; they seek order rather than uncertainty, and order comes at an opportunity cost they seem willing to bear.” —James M. Buchanan (1919–2013) “Most people quite like being afraid of something, and many dislike freedom and the responsibility that comes with it.” —Peter Hitchens

What began in 1776 as a manifesto for preserving voluntary exchange—capitalism—has been mutilated beyond recognition. The Declaration of Independence said: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” Today, however, it’s painfully obvious that our government, which was intended to “secure these rights” and is allegedly “from the consent of the governed,” truly acts as if some are created “more equally.” The Declaration of Independence goes on to say that “whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government.” However, the majority don’t wish to “alter or to abolish” the government; they wish to augment it.

Unfortunately, for the reader and me, the “long train of abuses and usurpations” over the past three years weren’t abusive enough for the majority. Sure, I could contact my elected representatives, but it seems that the past three years are no different from the past two and a half centuries: “Our repeated Petitions have been answered only by repeated injury.”

Experts in injustice—lawyers—will say that the Declaration of Independence isn’t legally binding, but what about the oath of office that politicians, bureaucrats, and members of the military swore to uphold? “I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” Protecting Americans from foreign enemies is to be congratulated, but killing domestic enemies is now seen as treasonous? I fail to see the consistency. No, I’m not advocating violence; I’m simply pointing out the hypocrisy. In the “land of the free,” only the experts in injustice are allowed to interpret the Constitution.

It turns out that democracy is even worse than what Benjamin Franklin believed. Democracy is two lambs eagerly electing a wolf, which proves—to me, at least—that politics is worse than worthless (like masks “fighting” respiratory viruses). Politics is the poison that degrades everyone—even those who don’t consume it. There are no quick fixes—libertarian or otherwise. Since no one but the parasites can decide to change the manner in which they lord it over everyone else, the only solution to the malignant state is its implosion. It’s not just that the president is too old; it’s that we’re all too old to care anymore. Our once-great nation can no longer afford the incessant whining. Though it’s also quite old, the Declaration of Independence provides the path to prosperity. Why has it been shunned? Yes, “live and let live” died long ago, but isn’t it preferrable to “kill or be killed”? Our “leaders” think we’re stupid. When will we prove them wrong?

Robert Higgs concluded his article “Can the Rampaging Leviathan Be Stopped or Slowed?”: “Ultimately this criminal enterprise will attain such bloated size and scope that its own survival will no longer be possible, and it will implode, as the Soviet Union and other similarly overreaching politico-economic orders have imploded.”

Before that glorious day arrives, I wish to declare independence from the geriatric parasites—federal, state, and local—who serve only themselves, not me nor my neighbors. Other than parasitize us “peasants,” the government no doubt wishes to have nothing to do with us. The tax-fed seem to have forgotten that without taxes, they don’t eat. It’s long past time that the host shows the parasites who’s boss.

The win-win scenario seems to be peacefully separating from each other. That’s something I’d like to celebrate on the Fourth of July. For those who seek domination over peace, comforting lies over inconvenient truths, or censorship over free expression, do us all a favor and #StayHome.