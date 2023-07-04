Is Ukraine Planning a False Flag Attack on Their Own Nuclear Plant?

“False Flag” was trending on Twitter Tuesday night and for good reason. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared Russia is about to destroy the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station. Russia responded by saying Ukraine is going to blow it up to try to frame Russia.

Who’s lying?

According to Red State:

Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of planning an attack on the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The facility, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and within the top ten in size in the World, has been under Russian control since February 2022. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has made several requests for Russia to put the power plant under international control, but ZNPP seems to have more value as a pawn. There are numerous reports that the Russians have begun evacuating the city of Erenhodar, where ZNPP is located, and there have been sightings of mobile radiological diagnostic centers. A controlled detonation of explosives at the ZNPP would not create a nuclear blast but would make a mess downwind.

Ukraine has sounded a warning about Russian sabotage at ZNPP, but there has been scant evidence to go along with those warnings.

Meanwhile, skeptics on Twitter debated who is the more likely attacker.

KanekoaTheGreat said: “Ukraine: ‘The Russian military has placed explosives on the roof of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.’ Russia: ‘The Ukrainian military is planning an imminent attack utilizing missiles and drones on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.’ False flag? Who benefits?”

Ian Miles Cheong posted: “This narrative building for a false flag attack on ZPP couldn’t be more obvious. Who benefits from the power plant’s destruction? Ukraine, obviously, as it’ll set the stage for NATO intervention.”

Kim Dotcom thinks it’s the U.S.: “Zaporizhzhia will be the worst and most obvious false flag by the US Govt in history. The world may come to regret having allowed the US to get away with so many crimes and lies like WMDs in Iraq, NordStream, etc. Humanity may now pay the ultimate price for such foolishness.”

With precedent set after the destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines and the Nova Kakhovka dam, nothing seems off the table for those who want this war to spread into WWIII.

We will be monitoring this situation throughout the evening and into tomorrow. Someone is lying. Perhaps everybody is. But if there is an attack, this will change the dynamic of the war and possibly escalate the situation to its widest level of NATO involvement.

