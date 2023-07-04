Watchdog Group: Biden Administration Pushing To Make A.I. Inherently Left-Wing

Authored by Eric Lendrum via American Greatness,

As artificial intelligence (A.I.) technology takes off, the Biden Administration is allegedly pursuing efforts to make sure that such new technology adopts a left-wing worldview by default.

According to Fox News, the report comes from the watchdog group American Accountability Foundation (AAF), which said in a new memo that top officials in the Biden White House are attempting to program “dangerous ideologies” into new A.I. systems.

“Under the guise of fighting ‘algorithmic discrimination’ and ‘harmful bias,’ the Biden administration is trying to rig AI to follow the woke left’s rules,” said Tom Jones, the president of AAF. “Biden is being advised on technology policy, not by scientists, but by racially obsessed social academics and activists. We’re already seen the biggest tech firms in the world, like Google under Eric Schmidt, use their power to push the left’s agenda.”

“This would take the tech/woke alliance to a whole new, truly terrifying level,” Jones added.

One of the examples AAF cited in the memo is a plan released by the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy last October, titled the “Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights.” The document claims, with no evidence, that there could be an “algorithmic discrimination” in the way A.I. responds to certain people based on race, gender, and other characteristics. Such programs, the White House orders, should be “reviewed for bias based on the historical and societal context of the data.”

The White House document recommends “proactive equity assessments as part of the system design,” among other tactics, in order to make the A.I. more left-wing. A similar report was released in May by the White House’s Select Committee on Artificial Intelligence, titled the National Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Strategic Plan, which similarly claims that “AI systems are prone to ‘hallucinate’ and recapitulate biases derived from the unfiltered data from the internet used to train them.”

In February, Biden signed an executive order demanding that all states “root out bias in the design and use of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence.”

Such efforts to politicize A.I. were already hinted at – and warned against – by leaders in the field of A.I. and similar technology, such as Twitter owner Elon Musk. In December, Musk warned that “the danger of training AI to be woke — in other words, lie — is deadly.”