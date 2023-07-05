‘An Almost Dystopian Scenario’: Judge Says Biden’s Social Media Censorship Likely Trampled on First Amendment

July 5, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A federal judge on Tuesday issued a broad ruling that bans the Biden administration from colluding with social media companies to censor online information, saying the collusion likely violated the First Amendment. The post 'An Almost Dystopian Scenario': Judge Says Biden's Social Media Censorship Likely Trampled on First Amendment appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...