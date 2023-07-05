The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

DeSantis’ New Law Has Illegal Immigrants Bolting from State, Leaving Country Completely

July 5, 2023   |   Tags:

A sweeping law that took effect Saturday is having a ripple effect on Florida’s illegal immigrant population. “We are hearing people are starting to leave,” Yvette Cruz with the Farmworkers […] The post DeSantis' New Law Has Illegal Immigrants Bolting from State, Leaving Country Completely appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x