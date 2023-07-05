The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Watch: Biden Wanders Around Lost, Slurs Through July 4 Speech

July 5, 2023   |   Tags:
Watch: Biden Wanders Around Lost, Slurs Through July 4 Speech

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Joe Biden wandered around lost on stage at July 4th celebrations Tuesday after barely slurring his way through a teleprompter speech.

When it was time for Uncle Joe to get back to bed this happened…

“I don’t, man! I want to say hi to him!” Biden blathered, adding “You’re trying to get me off stage! You’re afraid I’m gonna start singing!”

Awkward.

Earlier...

This line was inserted again...

When Biden was asked questions about cocaine being found in the White House, coincidentally coinciding with a Hunter Biden visit, he ignored them:

Something he can never ignore, however, is a gaggle of little girls:

It’s a far cry from this…

*  *  *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

Also, we urgently need your financial support here.

Tyler Durden Wed, 07/05/2023 - 09:30


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x