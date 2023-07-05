Watch: Biden Wanders Around Lost, Slurs Through July 4 Speech
Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,
Joe Biden wandered around lost on stage at July 4th celebrations Tuesday after barely slurring his way through a teleprompter speech.
When it was time for Uncle Joe to get back to bed this happened…
“I don’t, man! I want to say hi to him!” Biden blathered, adding “You’re trying to get me off stage! You’re afraid I’m gonna start singing!”
Joe Biden has dementia pic.twitter.com/Zk4Dbi4fIK— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 5, 2023
Awkward.
Earlier...
Biden Stutters, Stammers, Raises His Voice During National Education Association Speech pic.twitter.com/00GB88XKzT— Rare (@Rare) July 4, 2023
Biden: "Go to, anyway" pic.twitter.com/Ue86mO3aQv— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 4, 2023
This line was inserted again...
BIDEN: "They're not somebody else's children — they're all our children." pic.twitter.com/1HqhK806DB— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 4, 2023
When Biden was asked questions about cocaine being found in the White House, coincidentally coinciding with a Hunter Biden visit, he ignored them:
Joe Biden ignores questions again pic.twitter.com/iFV83uddu1— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 4, 2023
Something he can never ignore, however, is a gaggle of little girls:
It’s a far cry from this…
How every American-born male would choose celebrate the 4th of July if the CIA had never been created pic.twitter.com/0nuWtPIWKl— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 4, 2023
* * *
