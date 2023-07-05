Watch: Biden Wanders Around Lost, Slurs Through July 4 Speech

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Joe Biden wandered around lost on stage at July 4th celebrations Tuesday after barely slurring his way through a teleprompter speech.

When it was time for Uncle Joe to get back to bed this happened…

“I don’t, man! I want to say hi to him!” Biden blathered, adding “You’re trying to get me off stage! You’re afraid I’m gonna start singing!”

Joe Biden has dementia pic.twitter.com/Zk4Dbi4fIK — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 5, 2023

Awkward.

Earlier...

Biden Stutters, Stammers, Raises His Voice During National Education Association Speech pic.twitter.com/00GB88XKzT — Rare (@Rare) July 4, 2023

This line was inserted again...

BIDEN: "They're not somebody else's children — they're all our children." pic.twitter.com/1HqhK806DB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 4, 2023

When Biden was asked questions about cocaine being found in the White House, coincidentally coinciding with a Hunter Biden visit, he ignored them:

Joe Biden ignores questions again pic.twitter.com/iFV83uddu1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 4, 2023

Something he can never ignore, however, is a gaggle of little girls:

It’s a far cry from this…

How every American-born male would choose celebrate the 4th of July if the CIA had never been created pic.twitter.com/0nuWtPIWKl — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 4, 2023

