Ben And Jerry Announce Native Americans May Exchange White Man’s Scalp For Free Pint Of Chunky Monkey

July 6, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT — Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, founders of the popular ice cream company Ben & Jerry's, are calling for the return of all Native American land in the country to its original dead owners. To promote their new initiative, they announced a new, limited-time offer that will allow indigenous people to exchange one white scalp for a pint of Chunky Monkey.



Read More...