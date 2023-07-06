The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Brickbat: I Spy

July 6, 2023   |   Tags:
A woman on a cell phone in Paris, with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

European Union lawmakers say the European Media Freedom Act will give reporters greater protections. But a draft of the measure includes provisions allowing governments to insert spyware into the electronic devices of journalists if they are suspected of communicating with criminals or imperiling national security. The drive to include that provision was led by the government of France.

