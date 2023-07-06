New Month, Another Movement: Corporate Media Refocuses Energy On Climate Doom

A new month, another movement, which means corporate media has moved on from everything about rainbows and refocused its energy on climate doom.

The most popular weather story of the day by nearly every corporate media outlet on Wednesday is global climate temperatures hitting a record high earlier this week as the blame is being placed on fossil fuels.

You're not fooling anyone CNN ("since records began").

Tuesday was Earth's hottest day since records began https://t.co/y88GusKCHB pic.twitter.com/RHc2OX6NG6 — CNN (@CNN) July 5, 2023

Come on, Bloomberg... "Ever"?

🧵THREAD: 1) How hot is it where you live right now?



Monday was the hottest day ever globally, and heat records will keep being broken as long as emissions continue to increase https://t.co/RlzGNrUcX1 — Bloomberg (@business) July 5, 2023

More of this "hottest day ever recorded on the planet."

July 4th was the hottest day ever recorded on the planet and the forecast for today is also in record territory, according to the University of Maine Climate Change Institute. https://t.co/m2kBUndKe8

https://t.co/l9fH1bRclg — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) July 5, 2023

Data from the National Centers for Environmental Prediction said the average worldwide temperature topped 17C (63F) on Monday, exceeding the previous record in August 2016. Data from Bloomberg shows temperatures have risen above levels dating back to 1979.

Source: Bloomberg

But wait a minute, how can corporate media and global warming alarmists say it's the hottest day ever with data going back only four decades while the Earth is 4.543 billion years old? It seems like cherry-picking data at its finest.

Plus, what do you expect? It's summer in the Northern Hemisphere, and an El Nino weather phenomenon is pushing global temperatures higher.

Make sure to mark all the maps in scary red, ok? pic.twitter.com/JaheoJpuwV — DJ (@StillHereX4) July 5, 2023

As a reminder, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has stated, "El Niño and La Niña are naturally occurring climate patterns, and humans have no direct ability to influence their onset, intensity or duration."

And, of course, UN Secretary-General António Guterres commented on the climate doom by saying, "Our world needs climate action on all fronts — everything, everywhere, all at once."

This media blitz about global warming with cherry-picked data back to the 1970s comes as the Biden administration wants to block the sunlight to save the planet.