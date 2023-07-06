The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

New Month, Another Movement: Corporate Media Refocuses Energy On Climate Doom

July 6, 2023   |   Tags:
A new month, another movement, which means corporate media has moved on from everything about rainbows and refocused its energy on climate doom.

The most popular weather story of the day by nearly every corporate media outlet on Wednesday is global climate temperatures hitting a record high earlier this week as the blame is being placed on fossil fuels. 

You're not fooling anyone CNN ("since records began"). 

Come on, Bloomberg... "Ever"? 

More of this "hottest day ever recorded on the planet." 

Data from the National Centers for Environmental Prediction said the average worldwide temperature topped 17C (63F) on Monday, exceeding the previous record in August 2016. Data from Bloomberg shows temperatures have risen above levels dating back to 1979. 

Source: Bloomberg 

But wait a minute, how can corporate media and global warming alarmists say it's the hottest day ever with data going back only four decades while the Earth is 4.543 billion years old? It seems like cherry-picking data at its finest. 

Plus, what do you expect? It's summer in the Northern Hemisphere, and an El Nino weather phenomenon is pushing global temperatures higher. 

As a reminder, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has stated, "El Niño and La Niña are naturally occurring climate patterns, and humans have no direct ability to influence their onset, intensity or duration."

And, of course, UN Secretary-General António Guterres commented on the climate doom by saying, "Our world needs climate action on all fronts — everything, everywhere, all at once." 

This media blitz about global warming with cherry-picked data back to the 1970s comes as the Biden administration wants to block the sunlight to save the planet

Tyler Durden Thu, 07/06/2023 - 05:45


