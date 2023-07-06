Sex Toy Company Uses ChatGPT To Create 'Euphoric' AI Experience

The latest innovation in the sex tech industry comes from Singapore-based company "Lovense," which has integrated a ChatGPT-powered AI chatbot into an app that enhances users' experiences.

Lovense is known for 'smart' sex toys connected to a smartphone and powered by the Lovense Remote app. A new feature was recently added to the app called 'Advance Lovense ChatGPT Pleasure Companion.'

OpenAI's ChatGPT API powers Companion, which means users could personalize their in-app and sex toy experience to "their physical and emotional preferences," the company said.

Currently, in beta, TechCrunch said Companion "invites you to indulge in juicy and erotic stories that the chatbot creates based on your selected topic. Lovers of spicy fan fiction never had it this good, is all I'm saying. Once you've picked your topics, the Companion will even voice the story and control your Lovense toy while reading it to you."

"The tech is clever; give it some parameters, and seconds later, a voice will take you on a journey into the hinterlands. Users can decide what type of story they want — romantic or sensual, juicy or spicy. They can select their main characters and the physical location for where this lurid fantasy will play out," TechCrunch continued.

"Our Advanced Lovense ChatGPT Pleasure Companion now allows you to design a story you want, to embody any of your fantasies or dreams, and to fully immerse you into them. "With our Companion's help, you can now create any stories and explore your sexuality and boundaries completely independently," Dan Liu, Lovense CEO, wrote in a statement to TechCrunch.

After seven months since the launch of ChatGPT, it is truly remarkable to consider that a chatbot now plays a role of a partner in bed. And maybe society is ready for the future, as we noted a few years ago, "40% Of People Would Have Sex With Humanoid Robot." And even mentioned in 2017, "24% Of American Men Would Have Sex With A Robot."

Having sex with robots or having a chatbot control a sex toy while whispering sweet obscenities to the user will not fix the demographic collapse happening across major global economies.