UN "Pact For The Future" Seeks Permanent Emergency Powers For "Complex Global Shocks"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

The UN is set to outline a far reaching plan to secure emergency powers that would allow the global body to lead a “common agenda” for all nations during any “complex global shocks” such as a new pandemic.

The Federalist reports that the plan is to be finalised at a September 2024 ‘Summit of the Future,’ where the UN will adopt a ‘Pact for the Future,’ to include policies that have been outlined in the globalist body’s ‘Our Common Agenda‘ report.

One such policy is an “emergency platform” during any events that have a global impact that would provide the UN the authority to “actively promote and drive an international response that places the principles of equity and solidarity at the centre of its work.”

“..the United Nations would be given unprecedented authority over the public and private sectors of huge swaths of the world, all in the name of battling a yet unknown crisis.”



What could possibly go wrong?https://t.co/fCGcTcrTsO — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 4, 2023

The report notes that some details of the emergency platform were outlined in a paper from March with the UN secretary-general declaring “I propose that the General Assembly provide the Secretary-General and the United Nations system with a standing authority to convene and operationalize automatically an Emergency Platform in the event of a future complex global shock of sufficient scale, severity and reach.”

The paper gives several examples of what could trigger the emergency authority, including “major climatic event,” “future pandemic risks,” a “global digital connectivity disruption,” “major event in outer space,” and generic “unforeseen risks, (‘black swan’ events).”

It goes on to suggest that the UN would have the power to oversee the “stakeholders” of the world, including academics, governments, private sector actors, and “international financial institutions” to ensure there is a unified, global response to whatever crisis is declared.

The paper further suggests that such authority would “Ensure that all participating actors make commitments that can contribute meaningfully to the response and that they are held to account for delivery on those commitments.”

It also states that while the emergency authority would have an initial finite lifespan, the UN would be able to extend it indefinitely if it saw fit to do so.

The Federalist report notes that the Biden Administration has backed the proposal on multiple occasions, prompting reporter Justin Haskins to warn that “If the emergency platform is approved, the United States as we know it could cease to exist.”

I’ve read of this before, and it’s alarming. The US would relinquish its sovereignty. This must not happen. Americans WILL lose their freedom. The pushback to stop it should be intense — GalaxyAlpha 🇺🇸 (@realgalaxyalpha) July 4, 2023

