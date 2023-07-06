The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Watch: Biden Laughs As Reporters Ask Him About Cocaine Found At White House

The biggest story in America yesterday was the discovery of cocaine at the White House, along with images and video of Hunter Biden at the White House on July 4th looking completely wired and allegedly taking a bump.

According to reports, the cocaine was found stashed in a cubby hole in the West Wing.

Yet Joe Biden seemed to think it’s all funny, laughing at reporters trying to ask him about the incident.

The White House Press Secretary also repeatedly dismissed questions about the blow:

The only details she would give were that the coke was found in a “heavily traveled area” and that the Bidens were away for most of the weekend. She attempted to blame tourists:

One reporter asked if staffers will be drug tested after the discovery, to which Jean-Pierre responded claiming the “White House is subject to rigorous guidelines that include drug testing,” adding “We will take any action is that is appropriate and warranted pending the outcome of a Secret Service.”

*  *  *

