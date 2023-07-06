Watch: Biden Laughs As Reporters Ask Him About Cocaine Found At White House

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

The biggest story in America yesterday was the discovery of cocaine at the White House, along with images and video of Hunter Biden at the White House on July 4th looking completely wired and allegedly taking a bump.

According to reports, the cocaine was found stashed in a cubby hole in the West Wing.

Yet Joe Biden seemed to think it’s all funny, laughing at reporters trying to ask him about the incident.

MSNBC: “You can see there that the president was asked many questions, including how cocaine got into the White House, but did not answer.” pic.twitter.com/2bes2VnchI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 5, 2023

What's Hunter doing? Is that what I think it is? pic.twitter.com/bd1lOATIai — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 5, 2023

Hunter is so obviously strung out. 45 seconds between blinks and he’s jumpy and weird the entire time. pic.twitter.com/kplZvGDj77 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 6, 2023

The White House Press Secretary also repeatedly dismissed questions about the blow:

Karine Jean-Pierre repeatedly refuses to answer questions on the cocaine found in the West Wing.



“Can you explain why you can’t explain it?” pic.twitter.com/OSgnE09HCQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 5, 2023

“Can you give any more details on where the Secret Service found cocaine in the West Wing and how it got there?”



Karine Jean-Pierre: “I just don’t have anything more to share." pic.twitter.com/LoLcKQbgeq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 5, 2023

“Can you just tell us how the White House is assisting the Secret Service with this investigation? Have you made any White House officials available for interviews with law enforcement for example?”



Karine Jean-Pierre: “We're not assisting in anything…we are not involved” pic.twitter.com/DziiQHE51d — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 5, 2023

The only details she would give were that the coke was found in a “heavily traveled area” and that the Bidens were away for most of the weekend. She attempted to blame tourists:

KJP doubles down on blaming the cocaine being found at the White House on tourists: "Where this was discovered is a heavily-traveled area where many White House -- Wing Wing, I should be even more specific -- West Wing visitors come through this particular area." pic.twitter.com/n7bnQNRTGq — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 5, 2023

.@CBSNewsRadio's @StevenPortnoy: "The substance was discovered late...Sunday. What's the latest staff-led tours that happened in the West Wing on a Sunday?"



KJP: "You know, I don't have the specific on how late the staff-led tours go...There was one...Friday...Saturday...Sunday" pic.twitter.com/mpGGe5cqf9 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 5, 2023

.@CBSNewsRadio's @StevenPortnoy: "There are a couple of primary entrances...There's the one w/which we're all familiar...where the Marine stands...and there's another entrance...can you explain which...we're talking about?"



KJP: "I'm going to let...Secret Service speak to that" pic.twitter.com/mr3LIgEsjx — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 5, 2023

One reporter asked if staffers will be drug tested after the discovery, to which Jean-Pierre responded claiming the “White House is subject to rigorous guidelines that include drug testing,” adding “We will take any action is that is appropriate and warranted pending the outcome of a Secret Service.”



