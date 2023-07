15 Other Things The Secret Service Found At The White House

July 7, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

The nation was rocked to its core this week after a substance later determined to be cocaine was found in the West Wing of the White House. The always-trustworthy and not-in-any-way-corrupt D.C. Police Department immediately launched a very thorough 15-minute investigation to learn the identity of the culprit.



