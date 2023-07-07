7/7: How The State Terrorized Its Own People (Video)
July 7, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY, videosFor the United Kingdom, the 7/7/2005 bombing in London was their 9/11, an staged event in order to introduce massive surveillance and control over the people. Author and investigator Nick Kollerstrom joins me in this informative interview that should be beneficial to anyone that sees it in any country as to how governments will attack, …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments