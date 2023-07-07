The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

7/7: How The State Terrorized Its Own People (Video)

July 7, 2023   |   Tags: , ,
For the United Kingdom, the 7/7/2005 bombing in London was their 9/11, an staged event in order to introduce massive surveillance and control over the people. Author and investigator Nick Kollerstrom joins me in this informative interview that should be beneficial to anyone that sees it in any country as to how governments will attack, …


