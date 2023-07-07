America Does Not Have To Face Decline

Authored by Gabriel Nadales via RealClear Wire,

Patriotism in America continues to hover near record lows, according to Gallup’s most recent survey. While this may not be a five-alarm fire for those of us who truly love this country – after all, roughly two-thirds of Americans responded that they were either “extremely” or “very” proud to be Americans – it is certainly a cause for concern that should be addressed. As we celebrate the birth of this great country, it is worth examining potential reasons pride in America is on the decline and rehashing why America is a nation worth loving in the first place.

Only 39% of Americans described themselves as “extremely” proud to be an American – but this statistic doesn’t tell the whole story. The partisan breakdown is fairly staggering, as only 29% of Democrats and 33% of Independents describe themselves as extremely proud, whereas 60% of Republicans said they are extremely proud.

While there are certainly many people in the Democratic Party who do love America and its founding values, many figures on the more progressive wing of the party have come to repudiate them. Extreme pride in America has declined slightly for Republicans, but not nearly to the extent that it has for those who identify further leftward.

Further, there is a major discrepancy in reported patriotism by age: 50% of those 55 and older report they are extremely proud, compared to only 18% of 18- to 34-year-olds. This could be because civics scores are declining, and more American professors and universities seem to believe America is a terrible place.

Dwindling patriotism in America could be due to the increase of Americans sadly believing we are a country in decline. But it doesn’t need to be that way. Although it is fair to say America may be on the wrong track in certain respects, America has the 11th highest GDP per capita, according to the World Bank. Our system of government has been a model for countries across the world. The American flag remains a symbol of freedom and justice for those living in oppressed places like Hong Kong.

America was built on the idea that we are all created equal. While there undoubtedly have been instances where America has fallen short of this idea – from slavery to Jim Crow to the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II – the greatness of America lies in the fact that we have overcome these deficiencies and made good on the promises of the words etched in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.

America, like any country, certainly faces many challenges, such as inflation and rising crime rates. But if we remain true to the ideals and principles that made us the country we are today, I have no doubt in my mind that we can overcome them.

The United States is the greatest country in the world due to the underlying principles of freedom and equality that have led to its success. A country that fails to recognize the pillars that have propelled it to success is destined to abandon them. In order to preserve and extend the success this country has had in the past, we cannot become complacent. We must continue to teach the core values that have made America such a special country, or we may face the decline the American people are fearing.