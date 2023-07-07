CDC Altered Minnesota Death Certificates that List a Covid ‘Vaccine’ as a Cause of Death

July 7, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

This really should come as no surprise considering the lies that we have been told about CONvid-1984, the lies about the shots being “safe and effective” and the lies that they were actually helping a single person. Also, it should be noted that the Trump administration admitted to lumping any and all deaths into “COVID,” …



Read More...