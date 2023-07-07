Earned Knowledge, L8, P1

July 7, 2023 | Tags: FREEMANS PERSPECTIVE

Distortion, Decentralization And Reset One of the things you’ve probably noticed as we explained how people lived in classical Rome, is that their lives weren’t terribly different from our own. After all, a great many Romans lived in comfortable homes, shopped in well-stocked markets, picked up meals at fast food shops, attended huge sporting events, … Continue reading "Earned Knowledge, L8, P1"

The post Earned Knowledge, L8, P1 appeared first on Free-Man's Perspective.



Read More...