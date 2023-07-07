Harm Reduction – Wolves in Sheep’s Clothing Poking a Hornet’s Nest!

After over 21 years of exposing and reporting on the opioid/fentanyl/harm reduction crisis killing in the hundreds of thousands, I am now convinced it was manufactured and promoted by profiteers as a weapon of mass destruction. Critics say supervised injection sites encourage drug use and bring crime to surrounding communities. Proponents argue that they save …



Read More...