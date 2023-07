High-Profile Democrat Fails to Pay Taxes on Time Despite At Least 7-Figure Net Worth

July 7, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

As a U.S. senator, Joe Manchin pulls in $174,000 annually — a little more than three times the median income for full-time workers, according to 2020 estimates from the U.S. […] The post High-Profile Democrat Fails to Pay Taxes on Time Despite At Least 7-Figure Net Worth appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...