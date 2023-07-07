Situational awareness for non-gun owners/carriers

Mama Liberty constantly preached the need to be careful to be as aware of the situation in which we find ourselves. Whether armed or not, situational awareness is essential to survival in any unsafe condition. It is first critical to avoid any unsafe act, but you cannot do that if you are not aware of your surroundings and of the potential for things (usually bad things) to happen.

This is particularly true when the unsafe condition is due to a human being intent on doing harm to others. Not just with a firearm, of course: knives, vehicles, clubs and many more tools – including muscles and fists and boots – present a threat.

Even the most peaceful situation can suddenly become unsafe due to human error and especially evil intent. This is clearly one major reason to be armed, both at home and in public.

Being armed means that you, and those around you, are far more likely to survive unscathed with things go down. This is closely related to helping people (and yourself) to survive the mass shooting attacks which are so prevalent in 2023.

One supporter (our friend Rob Morse over at SlowFacts) of our God-given right to defend ourselves and others points out some important data. Numbers to help us see the wisdom of being armed and prepared for evil people. He points out that the average mass murderer will kill about 14 people if the victims have to wait for the police to arrive. Those dynamics change dramatically if there is an armed defender nearby.

He goes on to describe that the scenario with an armed defender is much different and usually goes like this:

There are many more ear-witnesses than eyewitnesses. Our first sign of a problem is an unusual sound, something like a gunshot or a scream. The defender raises his head and starts to gather more information. The defender tries to confirm what he heard and to locate the source of the attack. In other words, he is exercising situational awareness.

The defender again hears an unusual sound. Now there are people running away that give a clue to the attackers location. Sometimes the defender can see the attacker immediately and sometimes the defender has to move to get a better view. He (or she) is now assessing the situation: gathering information to identify and locate the danger.

The defender might not believe his eyes and ears and waits until he sees the attacker shoot at someone again. That evidence confirms the defender’s suspicions and the defender shoots back. A wise defender will ensure that she identifies the true threat and does not either target an innocent person or another defender.

The murderers don’t plan for their victims to shoot back. The murderer usually (often) commits suicide when he faces opposition. Sometimes the attacker runs or is shot and killed by the defender. Either way, lives are saved: the dangerous, unsafe condition has been at least mitigated.

Statistics show that when an ordinary citizen acts as an armed defender, the murderer shoots about 4 people and about half of them die from their wounds. This is a far better outcome, is it not?

Many of us are taught from childhood that we have an obligation to assist others – not just but especially those who are younger, less able, or much much older. But you can NOT assist others if you do not have the skills and the tools to do so. Unfortunately, not as many people are taught that part.

It is, however, for lovers of liberty, essential to be prepared, especially in today’s society. Yes, the vast majority of mass shootings done by people who are insane and just plain evil are in the big urban areas: those vile hives of humanity. But in today’s world – especially here in the States, communications and transportation is easy enough that the attitudes and the people themselves can spread the poison to the smallest community and rural areas. We must be prepared anywhere, from an alpine hiking trail to a remote frontier ranchstead to those urban and suburban kill zones!

This situational awareness is critical whether you are armed (and regardless of how you are armed) or not.

Look in the mirror right now, dear readers. Are you prepared? Physically and mentally as well as with the equipment that you are comfortable with and have selected?



