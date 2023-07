Sodomite Zelensky Blames The West For His War Failures

July 7, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Volodymyr Zelensky, the current ruler of Ukraine has shifted blame to the West for his war failures, as the conflict with Russia rages on. He says that “delays” in military assistance helped Russia to create a stronger defense and push back its offensive. While speaking to the United States propaganda outlet CNN, Zelensky admitted that Ukraine’s …



Read More...