Support for Ukraine Is a Winning Issue

July 7, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

On June 29, Mike Pence became the first Republican presidential candidate to visit Ukraine. The former vice president traveled to Kyiv with Franklin Graham, who heads the international relief organization Samaritan’s Purse. Pence and Graham toured sites of Russian atrocities. They listened to Ukrainian soldiers and civilians. They met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. The post Support for Ukraine Is a Winning Issue appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



