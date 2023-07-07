The Office of Refugee Resettlement Quadrupled What It Doled to Contractors As It Lost Migrant Kids

July 7, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Office of Refugee Resettlement hasn’t exactly been on a winning streak during the Biden administration. And while the agency lost track of almost 100,000 migrant children, it has also quadrupled the amount of money awarded to contractors responsible for placing migrant children with responsible adults. The post The Office of Refugee Resettlement Quadrupled What It Doled to Contractors As It Lost Migrant Kids appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...