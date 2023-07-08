Anti-Gunner David Hogg Visits Gun Range, Believes "30 Round Mags" Are For "War"

Gun-control activist and now 'Harvard-educated' David Hogg visited a gun range on Wednesday. He apparently shot a semi-automatic rifle in a 'controlled' environment to claim magazines over ten rounds are only for "war and people who don't know how to shoot."

"If you need more than 10 rounds to hit something you need more range time or you need glasses, not a larger magazine. Hell, if you're that bad of a shot you're safer with a baseball bat because a gun will probably be turned on you. Especially if you are shooting a rifle and you can't hit what you are aiming for in 10 rounds you need to check your sights, check your eye dominance, and/or improve trigger pull," Hogg tweeted, adding, "30 round mags are for two two things, war and people who don't know how to shoot."

Hogg continued, "I know many who follow me haven't shot guns or semi automatic rifles before. Even with zero training I could shoot a pretty tight grouping at 20 yards."

Judging by the picture the young gun control activist tweeted, his groupings were far from 'tight' -- especially at such a short distance.

"You don't need 30 round mags. If you can't stop whatever you need to with 10 7.62 rounds. You got bigger problems," he told his 1.2 million followers.

Yet the Harvard-educated gun-control activist spends one day at an indoor range in a controlled setting and now believes he's an 'expert' in all things guns.

However, the gun blog Bearing Arms noted:

My problem here is that Hogg is taking a day at the range to provide "proof" that no one needs more than 10 rounds. He's trying to use this to argue that there's no reason to not have restrictions on magazine capacity. He's basically pretending to be an authority so he can try and justify the positions he already had. The problem is that there are too many people who know more than him, for one thing. In fact, based on this bloviating, I'd say that includes almost everyone not a braindead moron. For another, the Constitution isn't about what David Hogg says we need. It's about preserving the right of the people to make that determination for themselves.

We would like to know if Hogg requested his security team only to carry ten round clips.

Like any fresh Ivy League school grad who believes they're now the voice of logic, many have never been in the real world. Many on Twitter pointed this out about Hogg:

"Go run a mile at full speed then shoot for accuracy. Do 45 pushups then shoot for accuracy. Wake up from a dead sleep to a loud noise and shoot for accuracy. Go on, prove it. Bet you won't," one person tweeted. "Translation: I've never been in a firefight," someone else said. Someone pointed out, "This moron can't envision more than one attacker at a time?"

The key issue here is that Hogg's lack of real-world experience raises questions. Deciding magazine capacity purely based on one day at an indoor gun range is gross misinformation.