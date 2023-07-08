Lunatics at CDC Give Guidance to Trans-Delusional Biological Males Looking to “Chestfeed” Infants

July 8, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

We briefly touched on this on Kate Shemirani: The Lancet’s COVID Autopsy Study-Who Funds It? Why It Was Pulled (rumble.com), as I showed a recent video from Riley Gaines, who exposed a trans-delusional man with a fetish concerning his nipples “breastfeeding” a baby, or at least pretending to do so. Now, the criminals and murderers …



Read More...