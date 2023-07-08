Meet Oregon’s Next Education Director: A ‘Social Justice Advocate’ Who Wants Teachers to ‘Own’ Their ‘Privilege’

July 8, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The woman who will soon be tasked with turning around Oregon's poor student achievement levels is a longtime "social justice advocate" who has railed against a "colorblind" curriculum and compelled teachers to "own" their "privilege," a Washington Free Beacon review found. The post Meet Oregon's Next Education Director: A 'Social Justice Advocate' Who Wants Teachers to 'Own' Their 'Privilege' appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...