REVIEW: ‘The Idol’

July 8, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Idol—HBO and A24's salacious chronicle of the fall and rebirth of sexpot pop star Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) and her mutually destructive relationship with lover/muse/abusive cult leader Tedros Tedros (The Weeknd, né Abel Tesfaye)—earned a rare trifecta, taking heat from high-minded critics, the Parents Television Council, and puritanical Gen Z scolds alike, all of whom were tremendously put out by the show and its unwavering commitment to hedonistic nudity. Though far from perfect, The Idol is both an amusing throwback to HBO's origins as a venue dedicated to the production of near-prurient televisual entertainment and also a scathing indictment of the entertainment-industrial complex's efforts to manufacture, and then maintain, stardom. The post REVIEW: 'The Idol' appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...