‘Smallville’ Actress Allison Mack Released On “Good Behavior” After Serving Less Than 2 Years For Role As “Slave Master” In NXIVM Sex Cult

July 8, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Smallville actress Allison Mack was released from prison after serving less than two years for her role as a “slave master” in the NXIVM sex cult, which abusing women and children. The New York Post reports: “Smallville” actress Allison Mack has been released from federal prison after serving less than two years behind bars for her …



Read More...