The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

War Crimes: Biden Regime Sending ‘Cluster Bombs’ to Ukraine Despite Previously Stating Using Them Is a “War Crime”

July 8, 2023   |   Tags:
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Friday that Washington is giving Ukraine a new $800 million military aid package, including cluster munitions. The Biden Administration is on record (Jen Psaki) stating that the use of cluster bombs should be considered a war crime. What the hell are we doing in Ukraine? I do …


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x