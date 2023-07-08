"Why Do You Support Child Trafficking?" Rolling Stone Slammed Over Negative 'Sound Of Freedom' Review

The pedo-loving propagandists at the once-great Rolling Stone are at it again, this time seemingly defending child traffickers with a scathing review of Jim Caviezel's anti-child-trafficking film, Sound of Freedom - which they described as a "QAnon-tinged thriller about child-trafficking" which is "designed to appeal to the conscience of a conspiracy-addled boomer."

REVIEW: 'Sound of Freedom,' the QAnon-tinged thriller about child-trafficking, is designed to appeal to the conscience of a conspiracy-addled boomer. https://t.co/XSFFsWV6Me — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) July 7, 2023

Authored by pothead journalist Miles Klee, the review attacks Caviezel as "a prominent figure on the conspiracist right," and slams the actor's past claims over elite pedophile rings that kidnap, rape and murder children to harvest adrenochrome, a compound produced in the brain that reportedly contains psychedelic effects, as featured in the movie Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. Apparently Caviezel's beliefs invalidate the premise of the film, which was inspired by the very real work of Tim Ballard, founder of Operation Underground Railroad.

Klee writes of the film;

"It’s a stomach-turning experience, fetishizing the torture of its child victims and lingering over lush preludes to their sexual abuse. At times I had the uncomfortable sense that I might be arrested myself just for sitting through it..." [ZH: and why would that be, Miles?]

Back to reality, the Sound of Freedom currently enjoys a 99% user rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and 75% from 'Hollywood type' professional reviewers (if ya know what we mean).

Screenshot, rottentomatoes.com

The rag's tweet received a blistering response;

International child trafficking benefits from open borders anarchy. And sexualizing children is new admitted tenet of the extremist Left. So I'm especially surprised Sound of Freedom is even seeing the light of day. @Cernovich @JackPosobiec https://t.co/WP7GX5mhim — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) July 8, 2023

Why would you even start to try and trash a film about thousands and thousands of intensely suffering children??



Why would you do that?

Is the government telling you to do this? — Event Horizon 🚀 (@NReclining) July 8, 2023

Rolling Stone is running cover for child-traffickers in an article designed to appeal to the conscience of pedophiles. https://t.co/GO4gSRTuR5 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 7, 2023

Does Rolling Stone believe that child sex trafficking is a myth? It would appear so from this tweet. Their scorn for all conservatives leads them to gloss over what is a truly horrifying problem that actually does exist. https://t.co/ohix3t5lxj — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) July 8, 2023

Does Rolling Stone believe that child sex trafficking is a myth? It would appear so from this tweet. Their scorn for all conservatives leads them to gloss over what is a truly horrifying problem that actually does exist. https://t.co/ohix3t5lxj — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) July 8, 2023

Why do you support child trafficking? — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) July 8, 2023

Oh look, it's not just Rolling Stone...

“Sound of Freedom,” the low-budget film about child sex trafficking almost topped the box office on July 4.



But its star, Jim Caviezel, has linked it to the QAnon movement. https://t.co/4Je2YB3CBH — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 7, 2023

Why is establishment media attacking an anti-child-trafficking film?