Driverless Cars Hit By 'Coning' Incidents As San Francisco Group Rebels

A San Francisco group that stands for "car-free spaces, transit equity, and the end of car dominance" is behind a wave of "coning" driverless cars owned by Waymo and Cruise.

Members of the Safe Street Rebels, a group that states cars are "polluting, dangerous & murderous," are coning driverless cars across the city, which disables the vehicle and forces it to stop.

Here is some of the footage of coning incidents:

"Coning" a driverless car forces some of them to have to be hard reset. It's done as a form of protest against the autonomous vehicles.



So now people are gonna start bullying robots? That’s how it all starts … 🤔 pic.twitter.com/BIbst8CbKO — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) July 9, 2023

Week of Cone - Night One was a hit! Keep sending in your coning submissions 🦄 pic.twitter.com/c4KZLbFvhy — ConeSF – Week of Cone (@SafeStreetRebel) July 6, 2023

According to ABC7 in San Francisco, the rebellious group has called for a "Week of Cone" ahead of this Thursday's meeting, where the California Public Utilities Commission will vote to allow Cruise and Waymo to expand operations across the metro area.

One member of the group told the local media outlet:

"Expanded and basically unfettered access to city streets is basically a bad idea. "Residents never got a chance to have a say in this, never really consented to be used a human guinea pigs."

We're surprised this group is not affiliated with taxi or Uber drivers who risk being displaced by autonomous taxis in the next several years.