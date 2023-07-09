The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Flashback: Biden Admin Said Cluster Bomb Usage a Potential War Crime – Now They’re Shipping the Armaments to Ukraine

July 9, 2023

Joe Biden’s administration announced on Friday that it is sending cluster bombs to Ukraine to use in its war against Russian invaders. This is the same Biden administration that only […] The post Flashback: Biden Admin Said Cluster Bomb Usage a Potential War Crime - Now They're Shipping the Armaments to Ukraine appeared first on The Western Journal.


