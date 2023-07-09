Poor Logic

July 9, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Matthew Desmond, a Princeton sociologist who has won a MacArthur "genius" grant as well as a Pulitzer for his previous book, Evicted, devotes his latest work to expounding a "theory" that will explain "why there is so much poverty in this land of abundance," the United States. According to Desmond, the American people as a whole are its cause. The post Poor Logic appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...