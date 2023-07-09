The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

The Most Predictable Outcome of 2023’s Post Truth Society: Dutch Dude Wins “Miss Netherlands”

Is there any news less shocking than Rikkie Valerie Kollé winning Miss Universe Netherlands? Just knowing a transvestite was in the field is all we needed to know to predict the winner. According to Pageant Circle:

Rikkie Valerie Kollé was crowned Miss Nederland 2023 (Miss Universe Netherlands 2023) on Saturday, July 8 at the AFAS Theater in Leusden.

The 22-year-old Dutch-Moluccan model and actress living in Breda succeeds Ona Moody and will now prepare to represent the Netherlands at the 72nd Miss Universe (Miss Universe 2023) in El Salvador.

Dutch activist Eva Vlaardingerbroek wasn’t surprised:

Dr. Simon Goddek still can’t believe it:

The news here isn’t that a transvestite won. It’s that this is so commonplace now, the fact that he was transgender didn’t even get mentioned until paragraph five. The next big pageant news we will see in the future is when a trans contestant DOESN’T win.

