Will The Sheriffs Uphold Their Sworn Oaths To The US Constitution Or Will They Choose To Enforce The Unlawful Edicts Of The Dictators And Their Illegal Orders?

“We’ve heard from county sheriffs throughout this state that even if you do this, they’re not going to enforce it anyway,” Eichorn said. “And thank God for our local sheriffs, they’re elected just like we are to represent some of the same people we represent.” As Americans see the government opening up the boarders and …



Read More...