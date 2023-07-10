Do You Remember The Chaos That “Underwater” Properties Caused In 2008 & 2009? Well, It Is Starting To Happen Again…
July 10, 2023 | Tags: Free Markets, SONS OF LIBERTYWe never seem to learn. Over a decade ago, our leaders created the biggest housing bubble of all time, and when it finally burst the entire globe experienced great financial pain. So did they learn from their mistakes and fix the system? No, instead they just created an even bigger housing bubble. Now that housing …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments