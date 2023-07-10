The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Federal Court Makes this July 4th a True Independence Day

July 10, 2023
While Americans were enjoying hot dogs and fireworks this Fourth of July, federal Judge Terry A. Doughty commemorated Independence Day by striking a blow for the separation of big tech and state. Specifically, he issued a preliminary injunction prohibiting a number of government officials and agencies from communicating with social media companies to request they …


