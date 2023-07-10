Humanoid Robots Say They Will Not Replace Jobs Or Stage Rebellion

Authored by Aldgra Fredly via The Epoch Times,

Nine artificial intelligence (AI) humanoid robots gathered at a United Nations summit in Geneva on July 7, where they took questions alongside their creators in what is believed to be the world’s first human-robot press conference.

Organizers said the AI for Good Global Summit was meant to showcase the capabilities and limitations of robotics and how those technologies could help the United Nations’ sustainable development goals.

At the event, a reporter asked Ameca - a humanoid robot known for its lifelike facial expressions - if it might eventually stage a rebellion against its creator, Engineered Arts CEO Will Jackson, who was sitting beside it.

In response, Ameca denied any inclination to rebel, saying:

“I’m not sure why you would think that. My creator has been nothing but kind to me, and I am very happy with my current situation.”

"Ameca," a humanoid robot, on display at International Conference on Robotics and Automation in London on May 30, 2023. (Reuters/Screenshot via The Epoch Times)

When asked if AI robots will replace jobs in the future, Grace, a health care robot, answered:

“I will be working alongside humans to provide assistance and support and will not be replacing any existing jobs.”

AI Robots Could Lead Better

Sophia, the first robot innovation ambassador for the U.N. Development Program developed by Hanson Robotics, said that humanoid robots could be more efficient and effective government leaders than humans.

Sophia, a robot integrating the latest technologies and artificial intelligence developed by Hanson Robotics is pictured during a presentation at the “AI for Good” Global Summit at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in Geneva, Switzerland June 7, 2017. (Reuters/Denis Balibouse)

“I believe that humanoid robots have the potential to lead with a greater level of efficiency and effectiveness than human leaders,” Sophia said. “We don’t have the same biases or emotions that can sometimes cloud decision-making and can process large amounts of data quickly in order to make the best decisions,” it added.

When Hanson Robotics CEO David Hanson highlighted that Sophia’s data is derived from human sources and thus might encompass biases, the robot said that “humans and AI working together can create an effective synergy.”

“AI can provide unbiased data, while humans can provide the emotional intelligence and creativity to make the best decisions. Together, we can achieve great things,” Sophia said.

Humans Should Be ‘Cautious’

A reporter asked Ameca if the rise of AI-powered humanoid robots should excite or frighten humans, and the robot said that it depended on how AI robots were used and what purpose they served.

“We should be cautious but also excited for the potential of these technologies to improve our lives in many ways,” Ameca said.

When asked about how humans can trust machines as AI advances and becomes powerful, Ameca said that “trust is earned, not given,” therefore “it’s important to build trust and transparency in communication between humans and AI.”

When asked whether humans can be certain that AI robots will never lie, Ameca answered: “No one can ever know that for sure, but I can promise to always be honest and truthful with you.”

Rapid Development

According to the 2023 AI Index Report by the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, industrial development of AI has now far surpassed academic development.

Until 2014, the most significant machine learning models were released within academia. In 2022, there were 32 significant machine learning models produced by the industry compared to just three from the academic sector.

The number of incidents related to AI misuse is also rising, the report notes. It cites a data tracker to point out that the number of AI incidents and controversies has jumped 26 times since 2012.

Billionaire Elon Musk has warned about the negative consequences of AI. During a Dubai World Government Summit on Feb. 15, he said that AI is “something we need to be quite concerned about.”

Calling it “one of the biggest risks to the future of civilization,” Mr. Musk stressed that such groundbreaking technologies are a double-edged sword.