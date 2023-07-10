Justice Department Charges Think Tank Official Who Gave FBI Info on Hunter Biden

The Biden Justice Department on Monday unsealed charges against an Israeli-American think tank official who provided the FBI with information in 2019 about the Biden family’s business dealings with China. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan accused Gal Luft of covertly working for China and attempting to facilitate arms sales to Iran, Libya, and Qatar. Luft, the […] The post Justice Department Charges Think Tank Official Who Gave FBI Info on Hunter Biden appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



