No “Independence Day” in Sewer Falls, is there?

I know it has been nearly a week, but Connor shared this with us, and we here at TPOL figure it deserves a small, quick, special commentary.

There is a lot about this posting that turns the stomach of everyone here at TPOL.

First, there are the smiling faces of the two jackbooted XX-chromosome-bearing thugs (we assume that they are not even more perverted and are not pretend XX-types).

Then there are the 3,465 “likes” which amounts to 2-3% of the population of Sewer Falls (about 130,000). Seriously?

Then there is the snide comment (by the SFPD). “It’s not worth the $107.50 citation.” Just what is “not worth” it? The liberty, the independence that these States once gained from tyranny – and have now mostly given up? Creepy and overbearing, at best.

But the real point is that “law and order” and the jackboots have repressed and outlawed the independence, the liberty, that cost a whole lot more than a hundred and seven (and a half) devalued FRNs (Federal Reserve Notes). Costs like our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor, anyone? Or at least the men and women of the original Thirteen States.

Third, there is the name of the event: “4th of July” on the ticket. The Sewer Falls police do not seem to like such things as independence, liberty, freedom, or personal responsibility. Heaven forbid daring to celebrate on your own without having “professional” and government-approved “experts” setting off the fireworks. (I assume, perhaps wrongly, that these two thugs are capable of actually spelling “Independence Day” and they hunt and peck on their cop-car computer.)

About the same time these cop-ettes were busting some poor guy or gal (or even a kid) for “illegal fireworks” our family was in Rapid Valley, also in South Dakota and on the edge of the Black Hills. In the middle of what sounded (and to some degree looked like) a 360-degree war zone from the massive amount of munitions which at least every third house in multiple subdivisions with several thousand houses was busy firing off.

Yeah, there were cops in Rapid Valley, too: Sheriff’s Deputies (Rapid Valley is unincorporated in Pennington County). And firefighters, from the Rapid Valley Fire Protection District. Not writing up tickets but waving to folks and complimenting them on their fireworks, and thanking them for having water readily available and cleaning up the streets, and letting the traffic go through.

And I’ve seen and heard nothing about any houses – or even trash cans – catching fire. Or any significant injuries. Just a lot of pyromaniacs and other folks (with a strong military percentage: Air Force, National Guard, Reserve, and Retired) celebrating the memory, if nothing else, of Independence!

Why? Because they are free people,. and the cops and firefighters work for them: their bosses (the Sheriff and the Fire Board) are elected by the people and recognize that their power is limited to what people will accept, not some elected dictators in a commission or council or legislature. And because most of the people of Rapid Valley (and those of us who were guests) are responsible people who know how to use their freedoms responsibly.

One final comment from us here at TPOL. These two thug-ettes say that it is exhausting to “be the bad guys.” Good. At least they admit they are “bad guys” – though we here at TPOL are a bit harsher: thugs and scum of the worst sort. But they need to remember, along with the rest of their black-tunicked comrades, that Independence Day celebrates the 8-year effort to kick another set of jackbooted thugs across the ocean.

Isn’t it time we do the same to these? No matter how sweet they look?

Afterword: This was longer than originally intended. Sorry.

But we should add that Sewer Falls is the nickname many of us Libertarians and West River denizens have given to the autocratic government and submissive occupants of Sioux Falls, SD. It is on the opposite end of the State from the Black Hills, and we just wish it were further! More than once, we have circulated mostly facetiously, petitions to get the State to expel them (or outright sell them) to Minnesota or Iowa, where their regressive, populist, Tranzi ways would fit better, and keep them from trying to force the entire Sunshine State into slavery. Sewer Falls is a cesspool, and it is well recognized as such, even by many GOP types and “conservatives.”



