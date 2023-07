Peru Declares State of Emergency Over Surge in Strange Neurological Ailment

July 10, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A recent spike in a rare disease has led the government of Peru to declare a state of emergency. On Saturday, Peru declared a 90-day nationwide emergency after an increase in […] The post Peru Declares State of Emergency Over Surge in Strange Neurological Ailment appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...