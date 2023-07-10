San Francisco’s Honduran Drug Dealers Are Building Mansions Back Home: Report

July 10, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Residents of Honduras's Siria Valley are building "handsome new homes, some mansions by local standards, some mansions by any standard," with the money they make from selling drugs in San Francisco, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Monday. The post San Francisco's Honduran Drug Dealers Are Building Mansions Back Home: Report appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...